Banki: A snake that found inside a scooter cabinet was rescued and set free in its natural habitat. The incident was reported from a place near Charchika temple in this block in Cuttack district Friday.

The scooter belongs to a woman. Unbeknownst to the owner of the two-wheeler, the uninvited as well as unwelcomed guest might have slithered into the scooter and coiled there. It was when she was about to start the scooter to go somewhere, she spotted it and jumped out of her skin.

Hearing her screams, family members came out of the house and were also taken aback to see the reptile inside the scooter.

Taking no chances, she immediately contacted the snake helpline members who reached the spot and rescued the snake.

It was later released near the banks of River Mahanadi.

PNN