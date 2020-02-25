Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Monday blamed a former Delhi MLA for the violence in the national capital and told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “the snakes raised by you will bite you”.

“We want to tell the Prime Minister that the snakes you raised in your backyard will bite you,” the Hyderabad MP said while addressing a protest meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here.

Condemning the violence, Owaisi said the BJP leader had given a statement that he is giving three-day ultimatum.

“These riots were a result of incitement by an ex MLA & BJP leader. Now there is clear evidence of police involvement. The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, it’ll spread,” Owaisi had earlier tweeted.

The MP was apparently referring to BJP leader Kapil Mishra setting three-day deadline for anti-CAA protestors to clear the roads in Jafarabad and Chand Bagh.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said the killings of police constable Ratan Lal and a man named Furqan were condemnable. “It is shameful for the country that the violence has occurred when President of foreign a country is visiting Delhi,” Owaisi said referring to US President Donald Trump’s visit.

Owaisi demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should establish peace in Delhi and every citizen should pressurize Delhi Police to stop the violence.