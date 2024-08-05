Berhampur: A sniffer dog ‘Storm’ along with a 5- member police team of Berhampur left for landslidehit Wayanad in Kerala Sunday morning to join the search and rescue operation in landslidehit Chooralmala and Mundakkai. According to sources, the K9 squad proceeded to Kerala on the direction of DGP Arun Sarangi. The team with the German Shepherd is expected to reach Palakkad Monday and will then be taken to the landslide sites.

Storm has been serving in the police force for the last seven years and has been trained to trace people trapped under debris and slush following natural calamities like earthquakes and landslides. The massive landslide that occurred in Wayanad district in Kerala has left over 350 dead while the number of death tolls is increasing with each passing day with hundreds still missing. The team will stay with ‘Storm’ till the completion of the rescue and search operations. “The sniffer dog has been taken to landslide hit Wayanad due to its skill in rescue operations,” DIG Sarthak Sarangi, who is also in charge as Berhampur SP said.