Deepak Chahar became a star overnight after he became the first Indian player to claim a hat-trick in T20I cricket during the third and final between India and Bangladesh in Nagpur. The 27-year-old Agra-born fast bowler finished 6/7, the best-ever figures in the history of men’s T20I cricket.

Fans can’t keep calm after the stupendous innings of Chahar. Even his sister Malti Chahar said she got goosebumps and the proud sister congratulated her brother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “So so so so so proud of you. To the hat-trick and best figure 3.2-0-7-6 in international t20. OMG..I still have goosebumps @deepak_chahar9 love you brother. More power to you.”

The record for best figures in T20Is was previously held by Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis, who claimed figures of 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. As far as the hat-trick is concerned, Chahar is the only Indian male to achieve this rare feat in the shortest format. Woman cricketer Ekta Bisht was the first Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is in a match against Sri Lanka in 2012.

With Chahar’s hat-trick, India bowled out Bangladesh for 144 with four balls to spare the clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1.

“I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off,” Chahar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Just two days later, Chahar claimed another T20I triple — this time for Rajasthan in a domestic match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Vidarbha at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday.