Last year in September, the Supreme Court scraped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising homosexuality.

The five-judge panel that fought the case included a certain Menaka Guruswamy and an Arundhati Katju. While Indians rejoiced the fact that the draconian law was finally removed, many did not realise that ruling was a personal victory for the two aforementioned individuals.

The two advocates who fought against the homophobic laws came out as a couple recently.

Guruswamy and Katju admitted to being a couple when CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked if the decision was more personal to them.

“That’s right. The loss in 2013 was a loss as lawyers, a loss as citizens. It was a personal loss,” said Guruswamy. “It is not nice to be a ‘criminal’ who has to go back to court as a lawyer to argue other cases.”

The Indian Supreme Court had upheld the criminalisation of Section 377 in 2013.

“We had a court where we practiced as lawyers … and this court had just told us that gay people were second class citizens,” she added.

The internet, and social media in general, showered the couple with good wishes after the couple posted a picture together for the viral ‘#SareeTwitter’ trend.

Most court days you'll find me in a sari! Something about the 6 yards makes me sit up a little straighter, collect my thoughts and energy for arguments… #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/U9HDEyT70C — arundhatikatju (@arundhatikatju) July 18, 2019

Here’s how everyone reacted:

