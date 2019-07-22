Bolangir: People affected with leprosy and living at the Lepers’ Colony at Sudapada experienced love and humanity that they had not seen a long time back.

Fifteen members of the ‘Being Human Foundation’ visited them Sunday to interact with them and also treat their puss wounds and dress those up. The sick said that their wounds have not been treated for a year now and hence they had been living a wretched life.

Till a year ago, a medical team of the State Health Department had been visiting regularly the Lepers’ Colony. They would dress up the wounds and provide other healthcare facilities to the leprosy-affected people.

But suddenly the visits stopped and the conditions of the inhabitants of the colony turned into a nightmare. With the wounds not being treated on a regular basis, the lepers found themselves at the mercy of the gods.

Coming to know that the health department’s team was no longer visiting the colony, a 15-member group led by secretary of the foundation, Vivekananda Patel decided to treat the people. The members cleaned the wounds of the leprosy-affected victims, applied ointments and other medicines and provided proper dressing. Before leaving, they also distributed slippers among the residents.

Patel later informed that he had taken up the matter with the Collector for providing regular healthcare facilities in the colony. “The Collector has assured us that he would very soon take steps so that the colony inhabitants get treatment on a regular basis,” said Patel.

Braj Gopal Singh, Jitin Naik, Roshan Suna, Kandarpa Rana, Preetam Barad, Anil Naik, Sarveswar Bisi, Shakti, Kamaljit Sahu, Sushant Nag were among the members of the ‘Being Human Foundation’ who visited the colony.

This noble act of the foundation was praised by all and sundry.

PNN