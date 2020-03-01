Nuagaon: Police arrested one Sunil, who allegedly hacked his mother to death at Sarangarh police limits under K Nuagaon block in Kandhamal district Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Prema Pradhan (45).

Sources said, Prema had an altercation with her son Sunil over some land dispute. In a fit of rage, Sunil picked up an axe and attacked his mother, killing her on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested Sunil. They also sent the body of the deceased to Baliguda hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

