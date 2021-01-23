New Delhi: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj Friday posted a video of a luxury car on his Instagram handle. The BMW car can be seen with a temporary registration plate indicating that it is brand new.

Siraj also posted a video of him driving the car in Hyderabad.

The 26-year-old pacer was one of the standout performers for India as the team recorded a second consecutive 2-1 Test series win over Australia Down Under, the earlier being on the 2018-19 tour. Making his debut in the second Test after Mohammed Shami was injured, Siraj was fastracked and became India’s lead pacer in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, after Jasprit Bumrah also got injured.

Siraj ended up taking a five wicket-haul in the match and was India’s highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets. His contribution helped India become the first team in 32 years to beat Australia in a Test in Brisbane.

“Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did — Mohd Siraj. He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle,” said head coach Ravi Shastri said in a tweet about Siraj Friday.

