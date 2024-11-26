Mumbai: Star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently enjoying their romantic holiday in Milan, Italy.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from their holiday as they celebrate five months of marital bliss. The first image had the actress posing in front of the iconic Milan Cathedral, where they posed with pigeons. In one clip, the actress was seen laughing as a bird ate out of her hand.

Another video showed the two praying inside the cathedral. A photograph had Sonakshi softly giving a peck on her husband’s cheek while Zaheer closed his eyes. Another image had the two hugging and the actress kissing her husband.

They also shared a glimpse of the luxury hotel they were staying in.In one clip, the couple is seen walking the streets of Milan all dressed to the T. In some photographs, the Bollywood couple were joined by a few friends.

For the caption, she wrote: “Milano Nov, 2024” along with a heart emoji.

The couple were earlier in Tuscany and shared their moments from their getaway on social media. Zaheer was all praise for his ladylove Sonakshi Sinha as he called her the “hottest”.

He had shared a picture of his wife sitting next to a heater. Sonakshi is seen dressed in an oversized white hoodie as she posed while her husband took the picture. Comparing her to the heater, he encircled it and tagged it as hot. He drew an arrow over Sonkashi’s head and wrote “hottest”.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon Dabangg, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production Notebook. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in Tu Hai Meri Kiran The two have previously worked together in the film Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, Blockbuster.