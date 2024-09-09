Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were trolled after she shared a video of the two doing Ganpati aarti.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a video doing an aarti for Lord Ganesha. The actress is seen dressed in blue Indian wear, while Zaheer chose a light blue shirt and white ensemble.

“Love grows in respect when a couple honours each other’s beliefs in true harmony…Our first Ganpati after shaadi,” she wrote as the caption.

However, it was the comment section that caught the eye as the two were trolled over their religion.

A comment read: “Will she go to a masjid and pray? No right only want to worship idols but not to Allah! Murtad husband.”

One said: “Yeh shirk hai ye kesa musalman hua.”

“Totally agree with u since you r Muslim you should only worship Allah, speechless.”

A netizen wrote: “Astagfirullah.”

“Are Zahir bhai kya kar rahe ho iman ka khyal hai bhi ki nahi aapko ya sab khatam ho gaya hai,” said an angry user.

One claimed: “Bas yehi dekhna reh gaya tha.”

Another said: “Asthagfirullah he is Muslim shame on him.”

One questioned Sonakshi: “Dekhte hn aap kitni namazain parhain gi.”

On June 23, Sonakshi got married to her longtime beau Zaheer in a civil ceremony. They had their families and close friends around them during their intimate wedding.

Sonakshi, who was last seen starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in Kakuda, will next be seen in a film titled “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness”, directed by Kussh Sinha. She will be seen starring alongside names such as Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the upcoming film.

