New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk was stable Sunday but needed round-the-clock medical care and close monitoring due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of his prolonged hunger strike, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said.

A health bulletin issued by VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable and his blood parameters had shown marginal improvement.

A multidisciplinary team of experts from Safdarjung Hospital and Delhi AIIMS is supervising his treatment, it said.

Sonam Wangchuk is receiving the required medical care at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable. While his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, it requires close monitoring.

The treating teams of doctors from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring remain essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications.

Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition is being closely monitored, a health bulletin issued by Safdarjung Hospital at 7 pm said.

Despite days of fasting, Wangchuk remains alert, Dr Charu Bamba, Medical Superintendent, VMMC and Safdarjung Superspeciality Hospital, told reporters in the morning.

As you know, he has been admitted with us since yesterday morning. Like yesterday, he is fully alert, conscious and oriented. His vital parameters, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation, are all normal, she said.

Bamba, however, added that some of his blood (laboratory) parameters are slightly abnormal.

They are just below or above the normal range, and we are carrying out further investigations. Our team is providing him with continuous treatment, she said.

Since he is weak and is still on a fast, he requires constant monitoring and further evaluation, she added.

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, approached the Delhi High Court seeking Wangchuk’s transfer to a private hospital.

She alleged that the family had been denied complete medical information by the hospital, and expressed a lack of confidence in the treatment at the government facility.

Sources from the hospital, however, rejected the allegations.

They said Wangchuk has been receiving treatment in accordance with established medical protocols, and his family is being kept informed about his condition, with all patient investigation details and medical summary shared with them.

Wangchuk has been under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, who included experts from AIIMS, they said.