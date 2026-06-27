Belpahad: Sonia Behera, a talented actor from western Odisha’s Mirror Theatre, has become the first woman from the state to secure admission to the three-year Diploma in Dramatic Arts programme at the National School of Drama (NSD) main campus in New Delhi.

According to NSD Registrar Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Behera is the first Odia woman to earn a seat at the premier institution’s main campus. She was selected following a national-level workshop and admission process held at NSD from June 14 to 19, where more than 490 candidates participated.

Only 40 students were selected nationwide. Behera ranked eighth on the all-India merit list with a score of 80.05th percentile. Associated with theatre since 2015, she has played lead roles in more than 20 acclaimed productions, including Kaenjuri, Lal Paen, Ulupi, April 27, Badakha Dada and Bhokara Anek Ranga.

Subas Chandra Pradhan, founder of Mirror Theatre, described the achievement as a milestone for Odisha’s theatre movement. Behera has received widespread congratulations from the state’s artistic community and well-wishers.