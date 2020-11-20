New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been advised to shift out of the national capital for a few days. This advice has been given to avoid the heavy pollution here. Sonia Gandhi suffers from chronic chest infection and the pollution may be problematic for her. Sonia may shift to either Goa or Chennai for a few days, party sources said. They added that Sonia will shift Friday itself. She will be accompanied by either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sonia has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from hospital in August. Doctors are concerned about her consistent chest infection, which has not gone on account of Delhi’s pollution. The air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition, sources informed.

Sonia will be leaving at a time when demands for introspection over the Bihar election loss are being raised by a section of party leaders. Some of them have written a letter to her seeking an organisational overhaul.

Sonia was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi July 30 evening. Later on September 12, she went abroad for a few days for her routine medical check-up. Then Rahul had accompanied her.

The two leaders had also missed the Monsoon Session of Parliament held September 14 to 23. The session was held under special conditions during the pandemic.

The Congress president had shifted to Goa for some time in January last year. Her pictures of cycling had gone viral on social media.