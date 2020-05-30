Bhubaneswar: The villain on screen and hero in real life, superhero Sonu Sood’s humble conversation with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after air-lifting 177 Odisha girls stranded in Kerala during nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is winning hearts on social media.

CM Naveen Patnaik thanked actor for coming forward to help Odisha girls stranded in Kerala during nationwide covid19 lockdown, to reach home.

Replying to Patnaik, Sonu tweeted “Thank you so much for your encouraging words sir. I felt it was my duty to get our stranded sisters back to their homes. Will continue to support people struck anywhere in our country”

Earlier Chief Minister tweeted and thanked actor saying “Thank Bollywood actor @SonuSood for coming forward to help #Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide #COVID19 lockdown, to reach home safe. His humanitarian gesture is indeed commendable”

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik Friday tweeted about Sonu’s initiative of airlifting the Odia girls.

“Sonu SoodJi, you are helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It’s incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you,” Patnaik tweeted.

Many others slammed other actors and politicians for not doing enough despite being on powerful position.