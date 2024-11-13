Bhubaneswar: The state government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for cops in their interaction with defence personnel at police stations, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya informed the Orissa High Court Tuesday. The move came in the backdrop of the alleged assault on an Army officer and his female friend at Bharatpur police station in September this year. Sources said according to the SOP, officers at all police stations are required to extend due courtesies to armed forces’ personnel. “Grievances and problems of the defence personnel would be promptly attended to by the police offi cer, and all required legal and logistic support extended to him as early as possible. If any defence personnel make a written complaint, the same would be promptly attended to in accordance with the law,” the SOP said. “Pro-active steps would be taken by the police officer to mitigate the grievance of defence personnel,” it added.