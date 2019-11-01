Kendrapara: A sorcerer faced humiliation at Luharmahi village under Rajkanika police limits as he failed to succeed in a test through black magic meant to nab a thief.

Some people allegedly looted a gold earring from Kasimuddin Khan of Luharmahi village last Sunday He brought up the matter to the village head. The latter decided to invite a black magician to nab the thief.

The deal with the conjurer from Tihidi was finalised at Rs 10,000. A sum of Rs 5,000 was given to him as advance.

The conjurer Tuesday started a puja. Hundreds of villagers congregated at Kasimuddin’s house to see the thief to be caught with the help of bamboo pieces.

As the puja was under way, some youths of the village decided to take a test of the conjurer. They staged the theft of a mobile phone and asked the conjurer to nab the thief.

After puja, the bamboo pieces reached near an elderly man. The conjurer claimed that the man had looted the mobile phone.

The youths then confronted the conjurer and revealed to him that the mobile phone was one of their friends’ pocket. The conjurer was humiliated and fled the spot by returning the advance money.