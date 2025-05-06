New Delhi: Singer Sonu Nigam has issued an apology following his Bengaluru concert Nigam, known for tracks like ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’, ‘Dil Dooba’ and ‘No Entry’, shared a post on his Instagram handle and said his love for Karnataka is bigger than his ego.

“Sorry, Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always,” Nigam wrote in his post Monday evening.

The incident took place April 25 when Nigam was performing at a college in Bengaluru. As explained by the singer in his previous video post, he was threatened by a group of boys to sing in the Kannada language.

He responded by saying, “Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam.” Many found comments made by Nigam hurtful.

An FIR was also registered at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru May 3 against the Hindi film singer.

On Monday, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a ‘non-cooperation’ campaign against him for his allegedly controversial remark, which hurt the sentiments of the Kannadaigas.