New Delhi: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and former Indian teammate Rahul Dravid to chalk out a roadmap for the improvement of the institution which is Indian cricket’s biggest feeder line for many years. The two discussed their plans for the academy with Sourav Ganguly also giving his inputs.

The former India skipper, who took over the BCCI’s reins last week, also visited the proposed land in Bangalore where the new NCA facility is supposed to come up.

BCCI had signed a 25-acre deal with the Karnataka government in May and now it has got an additional 15 acres of land from the government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the Bangalore International airport.

The NCA, which was supposed to be the supply line of Indian cricket, has actually become a rehabilitation centre, which even Ganguly acknowledged after taking over.

It is currently situated adjacent to the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the BCCI has been trying for alternate location to set up the NCA with state-of-the-art facilities.

Many former players including VVS Laxman and India head coach Ravi Shastri are expecting a quick revival of the NCA and have high expectations from the celebrated duo of Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

