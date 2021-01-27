Kolkata: Less than a month after he underwent an angioplasty, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was Wednesday taken to a private hospital here. Sourav Ganguly had complained of uneasiness and chest pain Tuesday night. So he was admitted for a ‘checkup for his cardiac condition’, a senior official of the medical establishment said. Several tests were conducted on the 48-year-old former Indian cricket captain. The tests revealed that Ganguly’s vital parameters are stable.

Earlier, a source in Ganguly’’ family had said that he felt discomfort in the chest. So he was taken to the hospital.

“Sourav Ganguly has come for a checkup for his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization. His vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in a statement. He will remain at the hospital Wednesday night. Doctors may conduct an angiography on him Thursday, a senior doctor said.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercising at his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly hospitalised again after complaining of chest pain

The former Indian captain then had a stent implanted in his right coronary artery in another hospital. However, Wednesday he felt ‘dizzy and slight discomfort in the chest’, a family source said. So he was taken to the hospital for further diagnosis, the source said.

The Kolkata Police created a green corridor for smooth travel from his residence at Behala to the hospital near Salt Lake. The distance is approximately over 20 kilometres. His wife Dona Ganguly and brother Snehasish accompanied him to the hospital.

Amit Shah and the BJP’s Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya enquired about his health, party sources said. Family friend and MLA Baishali Dalmiya and a few others visited him at the hospital.