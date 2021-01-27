Kolkata: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital here after complaining of chest pain Wednesday. It should be stated here that Sourav Ganguly had suffered a heart attack earlier this month. He was released after undergoing treatment at the Woodlands Hospital.

Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Hospital after he complained of uneasiness Tuesday night. He also experienced chest pain Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. The 48-year-old has been undergoing treatment at his home since he was discharged from the Woodlands Hospital attack earlier this month.

The former Indian captain was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries. Ganguly then had a stent inserted in one of the arteries to remove the blockage.

A nine-member medical team was formed who then decided that Ganguly doesn’t need any further angioplasty for the remaining blockages in his coronary arteries.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, had earlier said that Ganguly will be able to resume his normal life in another three to four weeks once the remaining two blocked arteries are revascularised. He recovered well and was discharged January 7. “I am fine,” the BCCI president had said after getting discharged.