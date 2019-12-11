Kathmandu: India maintained its supremacy at the South Asian Games as they ended their campaign with a record medal tally of 312 medals at the 13th edition of the games held in Nepal.

After 10 days of competitions which came to an end Tuesday, India won 174 gold, 93 silver and 45 bronze (312 in total), three more than what it had achieved in the previous edition in Guwahati and Shillong in 2016. However, the number of gold medals won this time was 15 less than the 2016 edition.

Hosts Nepal grabbed the second spot with 206 medals (51 gold, 60 silver and 95 bronze) while Sri Lanka was third with 251 medals (40 gold, 83 silver and 128 bronze).

The games, which kicked off December 1, had 338 medal events and offered 1014 medals in total.

Around 7,000 delegates including athletes and officials from seven South Asian countries took part in the 2019 SAG, featuring 26 sports disciplines. The games were held in three cities of Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur.

Ever since its inception in 1984, India has topped the medal tally of every South Asian Games.

The 14th edition of SAG will be hosted by Pakistan.

