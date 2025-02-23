Seoul: South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-Geun will pay a visit to the United States as early as this week for discussions on new U.S. import tariff plans, a government official said Sunday.

The proposed visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imported goods starting in April.

“We are currently arranging with U.S. officials to lock the date for Ahn’s visit,” a senior government official said, adding the trip could take place as early as this week, reports Yonhap news agency.

“We are swiftly moving to put forward our stance on the matter and have it reflected before the U.S. launches its trade policy in full swing,” the official added.

Ahn is known to be arranging meetings with senior U.S. officials in charge of trade and commerce, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and senior officials of the National Economic Council (NEC), among others.

During the visit, Ahn plans to stress South Korea’s position as an important U.S. partner in manufacturing and high-tech industry, including steel, automotive and semiconductors, as part of efforts to minimise potential damage from the U.S. import tariff plan.

Meanwhile, Ahn Duk-Geun met with acting U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Joseph Yun last week to discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation in various areas from trade to energy, Ahn’s office said.

The two sides agreed bilateral ties have been elevated to the level of alliance on the economy and advanced industries, with the expansion of trade and investments, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

They discussed areas where the two countries can strengthen cooperation, such as batteries, semiconductors, shipbuilding and energy.

In the meeting, Ahn stressed the importance of “consistency” of systems and policies that could affect trade and investment between the two sides, according to the ministry.

Yun said the U.S. Embassy here will try its best to further bolster the Seoul-Washington alliance in security and the economy that developed over more than 70 years.

