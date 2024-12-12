Seoul: South Korea’s National Assembly voted Thursday to impeach the national police chief and the justice minister over their enforcement of martial law last week.

The opposition-controlled assembly plans to submit a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol later in the day after the first motion last Saturday failed under a governing party boycott.

Yoon in a televised statement defended his martial law decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges.

National police chief Cho Ji Ho was detained earlier this week for investigation. The vote Thursday suspended Cho and Justice Minister Park Sung Jae from duties.

AP