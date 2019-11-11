Mumbai: South beauty Raashi Khanna is blessed with drool-worthy curvaceous figure and keeps sharing pictures on her Instagram handle.

Recently, she shared a stunning picture where she is seen wearing a black outfit with kohl filled eyes. She let her side-parted curly hair down, and left her fans mesmerized with her beauty.

Have a look at the pictures:

The south siren Raashi Khanna is a well known face in Tollywood. She did her Hindi film debut with Madras Cafe with John Abraham in the lead, while she did her debut in Telugu with the film Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014), in Tamil Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). The southern beauty Raashi Khanna also featured in the Telugu film titled Ayogya. The south film Ayogya was directed by Venkat Mohan.

She followed this with a cameo appearance in Manam (2014). Later she appeared in commercially successful films like Bengal Tiger (2015), Supreme (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017) and Tholi Prema (2018).

Currently the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Sangathamizhan directed by Vijay Chandar, which is now in the post-production phase. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Nivetha Pethuraj is also part of the movie.