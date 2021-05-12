Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun Wednesday shared that he has tested negative for Covid-19 after 15 days of quarantine.

Arjun posted a note on Instagram that reads: “Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers.”

The actor added: “Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the Love.”

He captioned the note with a black heart emoji.

Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post April 28.

He had tweeted: “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

“Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine.”