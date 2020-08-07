Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has imposed penalty on eight erring and polluting industrial units in Paradip as per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The SPCB, after NGT intervention, had issued notices to the erring units and had sought responses from them. When the industries failed to respond to the SPCB the board levied fines on eight of them ranging from lakhs to crore.

SPCB Regional Official Dilip Kumar Dash said that they were penalised for polluting the environment with particulate matter going beyond recommended and permissible limits.

Some of the units were also government units. Some of the industrial units have also challenged the decision with the concerned authorities.