New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday as the Opposition disrupted the Question Hour despite repeated requests to Speaker Om Birla to let the House proceed.

The session commenced with acknowledgements for India’s medal winners at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

As the House proceeded for the Question Hour, Opposition members started creating uproar.

“Do you all come pre-decided to disrupt the Parliament proceedings? Question Hour is very important… I request you to let the House proceed smoothly. Disrupting the House like this is against the parliamentary traditions,” Speaker Birla said.

When the chaos refused to quiet down, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon.

This came as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament entered its third week on Monday. As the Centre prepares to introduce several pending Bills for consideration and passage, disruptions from the Opposition continue over a range of contentious issues.

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated protests and interruptions over the past several days, as Opposition parties raise issues including examination paper leaks, police action against protesters during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, and the Ram Mandir donation theft case.

Despite the anticipated disruptions, the government has lined up key legislative business in both Houses of Parliament.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is scheduled to introduce The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration by the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is slated to introduce The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.

The previous two weeks of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated adjournments and heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over multiple political issues.