Koraput: With an aim to ensure quality education for children in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district, the state government has decided to set up a special Adarsha Vidyalaya in the area.

Admission for the 2022 academic session will start soon. This was stated by district Collector Abdaal Mohammed Akhtar. The school will be set up at Ganjeipadar village under Pottangi block.

The district administration had earlier requested the state government for such a school in the fringe area where neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been making persistent bids to encroach upon lands and allure people with sops.

Initially, the school will function in some buildings of the SC and ST welfare department at Ganjeipadar. However, the school will be shifted soon after a new building for the Special Adarsha Vidyalaya is completed.

The CBSE school is aimed at preventing children of the area from pursuing education in Telugu language in the schools of Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are at loggerheads over Kotia and 20 other fringe villages over years.

PNN