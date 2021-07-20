Bargarh: The Western Odisha Yuva Manch, a charitable trust, Monday complained that the state government is showing a step-motherly attitude towards western Odisha in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY). The trust submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, to the district Collector in this regard.

In the absence of Bargarh Collector Monisha Bannerjee, Deputy Collector Sumati Panda received the memorandum. In the memorandum, the trust has also demanded a special grant/allotment for western Odisha.

The memorandum further mentioned that allotments have been announced for various districts of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY), but many districts in the western region of the state have been excluded from the list. The Western Odisha Yuva Manch has made a 6-point demand to the Chief Minister in this connection.

Their demands include distribution of housing grants of 8,17,000 projects in appropriate proportion in western Odisha on a priority basis and inclusion of all districts of western Odisha in the housing scheme. The outfit also demanded that those affected by floods and thunderstorms, families of the Covid deceased and those below the poverty line should be included in the list. In addition, they demanded that 10 lakh houses should be sanctioned for western Odisha and KBK districts.