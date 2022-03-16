Umerkote: A special designer trap can protect maize cultivations from the invasive armyworms, a training programme organised recently by National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) in Nabarangpur district revealed.

Maize farmers mostly use pesticides to curb armyworm menace but the same destroys the soil fertility and biodiversity in the region.

However, by using the special designer traps farmers can reduce the use of pesticides on their farmlands.

This was the essence of the field visit and training programme of farm officials organised under Rashtriya Krushi Vikash Yojana by NRRI Monday.

The programme was organised to train farmers on management of armyworms without using harmful pesticides. The farm officials visited the maize farmlands at Badakumari and other villages in Umerkote and Raighar blocks.

The farm officials provided training on pest management to the farmers in both the blocks.

Dr K Rajsekhar Rao, principal scientist of NRRI, explained to the farmers how they can manage armyworms by using the special designer traps instead of pesticides.

The traps have been developed by Indian Institute of Chemical Technology. He said farmers mostly use pesticides in great quantity to check the spread of armyworms.

The use of pesticides destroys the soil quality and the biodiversity in the area. However, with the help of the special designer traps they can check the use of pesticides.

At the outset, the traps will be used on an experimental basis over 700 hectare of farmlands in Raighar and Umerkote blocks. As many as 1,700 farmers have been given the traps for free of cost in Raighar block.

