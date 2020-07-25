Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding its ‘Plan of Action’ for the hearing of cases that have been pending for years.

In its affidavit, the HC has mentioned that it would constitute special benches and appoint amicus curiae for speedy hearing of pending cases. The HC also informed the SC that priority would be given to the petitions filed by ailing under-trial prisoners and those who have served at least 70 per cent of their punishment.

It is worth mentioning here that the SC had expressed concern over old cases in several high courts while hearing a petition filed by a convict who had been given life term by the Allahabad High Court. The apex court had directed the HCs of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra to file affidavits describing their ‘Plan of Actions’ to clear old cases.

Acting upon the order, Orissa High Court Registrar General Malaya Ranjan Das submitted an affidavit to the SC.

The affidavit claimed that the HC has consulted the Director General of Prisons and State Legal Services Authority to prepare the action plan. The affidavit said that the HC would constitute a division bench and two single benches for speedy hearing of pending criminal cases.

Besides, steps would be taken to delegate some powers to the benches and conduct hearing on a daily basis. Moreover, some amicus curiae would be appointed for speedy hearing of cases.