Bhubaneswar: A special screening of Odia film Aabha was held here at Soochana Bhavan, Thursday. More than 60 differently-abled people attended the event. Produced under the banner of Omm Baba Productions, the movie tells the inspirational journey of a differently abled girl. The premier was attended by several dignitaries, including Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, producer Prabir Mahapatra, and lyricist and dialogue writer Mohit Chakraborty. Newcomer Sona Mallik is in the lead, while Anu Chaudhary plays a key role. The plot follows the lead character’s journey, shedding light on the societal challenges faced by people with disabilities.

Elaborating more about the story, Anu said, “The movie carries a powerful message. It’s not just about the struggles of a differently-abled girl but also about the biases and underestimations these individuals face. Aabha aims to enlighten minds and shift societal perceptions.” Aabha will not only empower women but also provide a new cinematic experience to viewers, stated director Pallab Roy. The event also featured an audio launch and poster unveiling ceremonies. The makers promised to announce the release date soon.