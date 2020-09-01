Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to continue Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela special train up to 30th September, 2020.

It has been decided to continue the running of Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela special train (02861/02862) five days a week except for Saturday and Sunday up to September 30, 2020, said an ECoR official Monday.

The Rourkela-Bhubaneswar special will leave Rourkela at 05.10 hrs and will reach Bhubaneswar at 12:30 hours. In the return direction, 02862 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela special will leave Bhubaneswar at 14.10 hours and will reach Rourkela at 21.40 hours.

Tickets are available at Railway Reservation Counters and also IRCTC website. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train, an official said.

Meanwhile, lockdown in West Bengal continues to affect East coast railway trains. The Sealdah-Bhubaneswar Duronto Special leaving from Sealdah stood cancelled August 31, 2020.