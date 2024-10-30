Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the operation of 27 pairs of Puja Special Trains to various destinations across the country to meet the increased passenger demand during Kali Puja and Chhath Puja.

ECoR sources reported Tuesday that the initiative aims to accommodate passengers across its jurisdiction and ensure convenient travel options for festival-goers.

Of the 27 pairs of special trains, 18 pairs will run until the last week of November, 2 pairs will operate until the first week of November, and 7 pairs will continue until December. Additionally, two pairs will travel towards Danapur (Patna) and Jayanagar in Bihar. Approximately 600 trips of these Special Trains are scheduled to depart from ECoR’s jurisdiction over the festive season. Moreover, 14 additional pairs of Special Trains are passing through the ECoR jurisdiction, connecting important cities and states to enhance connectivity and ease the burden on regular train services during this high-demand period.

Passengers are advised to stay updated on the schedule and availability of these special trains through platforms such as the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), East Coast Railway’s social media, and PRS enquiry counters at railway stations. These sources provide real-time information, to ensure a smooth and hasslefree travel experience, ECoR sources added.

The Special Trains are scheduled to depart from the following major stations that include Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Yesvantpur (Bengaluru). Puri to Patna, Jayanagar (Bihar), Nizamuddin, Udhna (Surat), Kolkata, Gwalior, Santragachi, Shalimar, and Bhanjpur (Baripada), Sambalpur to Erode (Kerala) Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai, Kollam (Kerala), Shalimar, Danapur (Bihar), and Araku.

PTI