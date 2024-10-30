Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to three persons arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the Bahanaga triple train tragedy, which resulted in nearly 300 passenger deaths and left over 1,200 injured in June 2023.

Single-judge bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra, hearing the bail applications of senior section engineer (Signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Md. Amir Khan, and technician Pappu Kumar, ordered their release on bail.

They are required to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each, along with two local solvent sureties of the same amount.

On Tuesday, the HC also imposed six additional conditions stating that the railway authorities shall not post or assign them to their headquarters in the same division where the accident occurred.

The other bail conditions include that the accused shall appear before the trial court on every date of the case is posted, shall appear before the IO for further investigation and shall not tamper with evidence in any manner.

Additionally, they are required to notify the court of any change in their address and must not leave the country without prior permission from the court.

“Violation of any of the conditions shall entail cancellation of bail,” the High Court said.

PTI