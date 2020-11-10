Sydney: Cricket Australia (CA) announced Tuesday that up to 27,000 spectators will be allowed at the Adelaide Oval for the first ever day-night Test between India and Australia. The game begins December 17. CA said that half the capacity of Adelaide Oval will be opened for spectators.

In a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic, cricket matches are currently being played inside empty stadiums in strict in bio-bubbles. However, the series between India and Australia is to feature some spectators.

The Indian team will head to Australia for a full series. It will comprise three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. The tour will begin November 27 with the first ODI in Sydney. The Test series starts with the game at Adelaide Oval.

“The Adelaide Oval is restricted to 50 per cent capacity, with 27,000 tickets available for each day of the opening day-night Test,” ‘cricket.com.au’ reported.

The Adelaide Test will be the only non-red ball game which India skipper Virat Kohli will feature. Then he will return to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma. The couple is getting ready to welcome its first child in early January.

The Adelaide Oval game will be the first ever pink ball Test the two sides play against each other. While Australia have hosted four Day/Night Test matches in Adelaide, India have played one against Bangladesh in 2019.

The Boxing Day Test will be played December 26 to 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Attendance is restricted to 25 per cent of the total capacity crowd by the Victorian government, while the fourth Test at Brisbane can host up to 30,000 fans, or 75 per cent of its capacity.

“At present, the Victorian Government has approved 25,000 fans for each day of the Boxing Day Test across public, member and corporate tickets,” CA said.

The second Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground also has a cap of 23,000 that is 50 per cent of its total capacity.