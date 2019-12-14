Mumbai: SpiceJet has informed the exchanges that it has grounded three of its B737 freighter aircraft.

The low cost carrier Friday said that the step was taken ‘on the advice of the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which converted these aircraft to freighters’.

According to the statement by the company: “During an internal examination of IAI’s manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft”.

“These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance,” it added.

(IANS)