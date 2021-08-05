Bhubaneswar: Sports minister Tusharkanti Behera and hockey players of Sports Hostel at Hockey Complex of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar Thursday celebrated the spectacular win by Indian men’s hockey team that claimed the Olympic medal after a 41-year gap.

While congratulating the team, Minister Behera said the sports lover of the nation have now set their eyes on the performance of the Indian women’s hockey team.

“We are praying for another victory and another medal for the nation. If the team claims the medal, we will celebrate the feat in a big way,” he added.

Hockey players from different sports hostels cheered the team and celebrated the moment by offering sweets to each other.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has played a key role in reviving the sport in the country. In the last five years, Odisha has hosted Hockey World League final in 2017, Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament in 2014 and World Cup Men’s Hockey Tournament at the Kalinga Stadium in 2018.

Patnaik had earlier announced cash award of Rs 6 crore for winning gold medal, Rs 4 crore for silver and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze. He had also announced Rs 15 lakh for each participant from the state.

PNN