Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thursday, alleged that the reluctance of the Berhampur SP to meet the woman BJD worker provoked the latter to attempt suicide in front of his office.

Speaking to the media here, Thursday, party’s general secretary Lekhashri Samantsinghar blamed the “arrogant police officers of the state and their reluctance to meet the citizens in distress”. She also accused the police officials of engaging themselves more in attention-grabbing exercises rather than performing the real duty.

She said, “In Berhampur, a BJD worker attempted suicide. The case was related to a parking issue where the police had arrested her son. The lady has warned that if her demands are not met she will attempt suicide and she did that. She tried to meet the Berhampur SP who despite being present in the office declined to meet her.”

She said that the woman attempted suicide because she knew that she would not be getting justice in Odisha. “It is a regular affair that the police in the state are reluctant to address the grievances of the people. Many a times they take sides and support the people close to BJD. This comes at a time when the state is boasting about Mo Sarkar and 5T.”

Lekhashri said the state government, which talks about online complaint system, does not have time for its people. The image of Odisha Police has suffered a dent for this, she said.

She also said that the state transport minister was in Berhampur and it appeared that the SP was busy serving him and declined to meet the victim. “Why the women leaders of BJD are not responding to the issues. These cases are coming after two decades of BJD rule. Here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talks about women dignity!” the BJP leader said.