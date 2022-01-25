Nayagarh: The ongoing internecine squabbles within Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Ranpur Assembly segment may come as a blessing for the Opposition parties in the upcoming three-tier rural polls.

According to political analysts, all is not well within Nayagarh BJD and the ruling dispensation could fail to outshine the opposition if the internal bickering doesn’t end. However, it all depends on the strategies of BJP and Congress to take good advantage of the rift within the BJD, they added.

The party workers who have been denied tickets may play spoilsport to the BJD prospect in the upcoming panchayat elections, said sources.

Recently, Ranpur MLA Satyanarayan Pradhan (BJD) had to return without laying a foundation stone at the local block office due to protests. In another incident, Pradhan was hurled eggs in his home turf during Ranpur Bikash Samavesh. The incidents are believed to have made a deep impact on local voters.

Ranpur Assembly constituency segment has six zilla parishad zones, including Zone No 21, 22, 23 and 24 under Ranpur block and 3 and 4 under Odagaon block. Out of the six, Zone No 3, 4, 22 and 23 were captured by BJP (earlier bastions of BJD) and while 21 and 24 were occupied by the latter in 2017 three-tier polls. The ruling party’s organisation gradually became weaker thereafter.

However, MLA Pradhan could retain the Assembly seat in 2019.

According to the political analysts, BJD’s local dissidence has been growing to alarming proportions in ZP Zone No 21 covering Darpanarayanpur, Brajarajpur, Damasahi, Gourangapur, Rankadeuli, Baunsagada, Khatia, Pimpal and Bajrakote panchayats and zone 24 covering the panchayats such as Bandhamunda, Champagada, Chandapur, Jankia, Patia, Mayurajhalia, Raipada, Kerenda-tangi, Kandhanuagada and Jhadapada in the district.

Meanwhile, some BJD workers have alleged that the local MLA does not give enough time to strengthen the base of the party.

On the other hand, it has become difficult for BJP to retain its seat in ZP Zone 4. It is said that local voters had given the mandate to the saffron for a change and also due to anti-incumbency factor in 2017.

Besides, BJP could not act as an effective Opposition in the zone.

As far as Congress is concerned, the party has been gradually strengthening its base in Nayagarh district in general and Ranpur Assembly constituency segment in particular, the political analysts added.

The upcoming three-tier polls in Nayagarh will leave a lot for the three major political parties to learn.