Bhubaneswar: World-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder and Life President of The Art of Living Foundation and Sri Sri University, will undertake a five-day visit to Odisha from November 6 to 10.

The state government has accorded him the status of a state guest during his stay.

His visit will commence with a grand satsang in Jharsuguda November 6, followed by several major events across the state.

November 8, he will address the 12th Convocation of Sri Sri University, Cuttack, where Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar will attend as the chief guest.

During his visit, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will inaugurate Asia’s first International Osteopath Convention, a three-day global event to be held at Sri Sri University.

He will also address the Bureaucrats’ Summit titled “Developed Odisha 2047 – Ethics in Governance”, organised at the Odisha State Public Service Building.

In addition, he will inaugurate ‘Navonmesh’, an exhibition at the Sri Sri University campus showcasing innovative academic and research projects by students and faculty. The exhibition will highlight works on Artificial Intelligence, education, and social innovation, featuring contributions from scholars and academic leaders.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also launch the education leaders’ conclave ‘Sankalp’ and inaugurate the Sri Sri Centre for Enterprise Risk Management, established in collaboration with the Institute of Risk Management. Several MoUs with leading higher educational institutions are also scheduled to be signed during his visit.

A public gathering and satsang have been scheduled for the evening of November 7 at the university campus, offering students, faculty, and staff an opportunity to experience spiritual enrichment and inspiration in his presence.