Mumbai: Actor Jeetendra celebrates his birthday 7 April. Apart from his films, he has also been in headlines for his affairs.

According to reports, Jeetendra had an alleged affair with one of the most beautiful actresses in Hindi cinema history, Sridevi.

Sridevi came to limelight with Himmatwala (1983). It is said that Jeetendra had asked the director K. Raghavendra Rao to cast her in the film. On the other hand, when Sridevi was signed for the film she was excited as she was a big fan of Jeetendra.

Himmatwala was a tremendous hit and the pair was very much liked by the audience. Soon reports of their romance became common in the corridors of the film industry. When Sridevi expressed her love for Jeetendra, the matter reached Jeetendra’s wife Shobha Kapoor. Shobha was also aware of the fact that Sridevi was cast on the recommendation of her husband.

Subsequently, Shobha lost her patience and tension erupted between the couple. When Jeetendra called Sridevi to his house to calm the situation down, Shobha and daughter Ekta Kapoor confronted Sridevi. This meeting created cracks in the relationship of Jeentendra and Sridevi.

Sridevi gave the credit to Jeetendra for her success in Hindi film industry. According to Sridevi, Jeetendra was her dream star and she had a special relationship with him, but after getting stardom, Sridevi got away from Jeetendra.