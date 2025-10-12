Bhubaneswar/Puri: In a significant development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has marked Srimandir and its periphery on its flight map as a ‘Red Zone,’ prohibiting aircraft such as drones from flying in the area, particularly above the 12th-century shrine.

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said Saturday that the DGCA move came after repeated sightings of unauthorised drone flights over the temple. Singh said the ‘Red Zone’ status will remain effective for three years, till September 25, 2028. “The restriction will apply to unmanned aircraft such as drones, which can pose a significant security challenge,” he said.

Srimandir and its adjoining areas had earlier been designated as a ‘No-Fly Zone’ to prevent aerial intrusions and ensure the safety of devotees and the temple. Odisha Police had approached the DGCA, and acting on its request, the authority appointed nodal officers to survey Puri.

“Following their recommendation, the DGCA issued a notification September 25 this year, declaring Srimandir and its surrounding areas as a ‘Red Zone,’” Singh said.

With the ‘Red Zone’ status, strict legal action will be taken against any unauthorised drone operations or aerial activities near the temple complex. The move aims to bolster aerial surveillance and safeguard the historic shrine, which attracts millions of devotees from across the world every year.

In recent months, several incidents of drones flying close to the temple have been reported.

