Mumbai: From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kajol, a string of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday wished everyone a Happy Republic Day, urging all to spread love and peace in the nation.

“Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all,” SRK tweeted.

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana hopes that there always be equality in the country.

“Let equality triumph! Let’s make this year all about spreading, sharing, and receiving love,” he wrote alongside an image in which he is seen hoisting the Indian flag.

With the country celebrating its 71st Republic Day, Emraan Hashmi asked people to do their “little bit everyday to better our nation in every possible way”.

On this day in 1950, India laid the foundations of its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India that took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise.

So while wishing a Happy Republic Day, “Pink” actresss Taapsee Pannu also asked countrymen to take out some time and read Indian constitution.

“Happy Republic Day my countrymen! chalo aaj kuch samay nikalke savidhaan ke kuch panne padh hi le, Jai Hind !#HappyRepublicDay,” she added.

Here’s how other celebs wished:

Amitabh Bachchan: Gantantra Divas ki shubhkamnaaye.

Kajol: The difference between what our parents think of freedom versus us is that they fought damn hard for it. They will not give it up for somebody else’s idea of what difference means.

Anil Kapoor: May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream… Maa Tujhe Salaam ..Happy Republic Day 2020! #JaiHind

Raveena Tandon: Happy Republic Day to all of you. May the spirit of India keep shining in your soul always.. Jai Hind . Ever grateful to those who sacrifice all and swear to protect.

Sidharth Malhotra: Our tricolor stands for Courage, Peace & Growth. Let’s all spread these values which makes us proud to be Indian. Happy #RepublicDay