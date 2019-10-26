Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited his foundation and interacted with acid attack survivors. He noted that 120 women were undergoing surgery, and thanked the doctors for their help in this ‘noble cause’.

Sharing the group picture on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Thank u @meerfoundationofficial for the initiative of #ToGetHerTransformed and best of luck and health to the 120 ladies whose surgeries are underway. And all the docs who r helping us with this noble cause.”

The Meer Foundation on its own Instagram also shared several pictures from the interaction, which show Shah Rukh clicking selfies with some survivors, and listening intently as they speak. The post was captioned, “It’s a festive celebration of hope & togetherness at #MeerFoundation. We are proud to have organised surgeries for burn and acid attack survivors on this auspicious day in #Delhi #ToGETherStronger. Our pursuit was powered by the presence and support of @iamsrk & Meer family.”

The actor had announced earlier this year that the foundation was named after his father. He had written in a tweet, “A foundation I named after my father – @MeerFoundation – aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world.”

A day before that, the actor had shared a picture with wife Gauri Khan, to mark their 28th wedding anniversary. He had captioned the picture, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday….Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!”