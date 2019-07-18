Maldives: Shah Rukh is currently having the time of his life as he has taken some time out from work and has been enjoying some downtime with his wife and kids. King Khan was recently snapped in Maldives along with Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Pictures of SRK arriving at the Maldives along with kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are now going viral on social media. Dressed in an off-white sweater and blue faded jeans, Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper as ever as he makes his way with a bag-pack on his shoulders along with AbRam who looks cute as a button in his white printed shirt, tagging along his father. Suhana and Aryan can be seen in their all-black attires.

Suhana, who recently completed her graduation in London, is back home. Aryan, on the other hand, has rendered his voice to the character of ‘Simba’ in the upcoming film, ‘The Lion King’ along with his father who has voiced ‘Mufasa’ in the movie.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is yet to announce his next.