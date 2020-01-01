Mumbai: As the dawn of the New Year arrived, superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans with love and luck for future on the auspicious occasion. King Khan himself took to social media to share a photo of himself along with his valuable words of wisdom for his fans.

A day back photos of Shah Rukh and his friends partying at his house in Alibag surfaced on social media.

In the photo that SRK shared, we can see the Zero star posing with his own swag. Clad in a denim shirt, Shah Rukh seems to be going for the messy hair look in the photo. Shah Rukh posted the photo and wrote, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be…or do what should be done…or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself…that I wish may the future be kind to all of us…& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year.”

On the professional front, fans of SRK have been waiting for him to make his comeback in the big screen. He is yet to officially announce his next project after the debacle of Zero. Fans have been trending #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on social media, requesting him to return as soon as possible.

Certain reports earlier said that SRK might make his comeback in a movie with Tamil proclaimed director Atlee. Other reports said SRK was in talks with Go Goa Gone makers. However, he will soon announce something soon.