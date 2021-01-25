Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped upcoming multistarrer RRR is set for a theatrical release October 13, the cast and crew announced on Monday.

Rajamouli, who shot to fame directing the Baahubali films and Eega (Makkhi in Hindi version), shared a poster of the film featuring lead stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR on Instagram, and captioned it: “Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021.”

Actor Ram Charan shared the same poster and wrote: “Fire ?? and Water ?? will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you’ve never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021.”

Actress Alia Bhatt, who will play a character called Sita in the film, wrote on Instagram: “Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021”

Jr. NTR wrote: “Fire and Water will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE like you’ve never witnessed before! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021.”

RRR boasts of an ensemble cast that also includes Ajay Devgn.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.