The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the CGL Tier I Result 2025 within the next few days. Lakhs of aspirants across the country who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the merit list. The results will be available on the official SSC website ssc.gov.in.

When and where to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2025

According to sources, the result may be declared in the second week of November 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their roll numbers, sectional marks, and qualifying status from the official SSC portal.

Alternatively, candidates can check updates and direct result links through various result tracking platforms.

Exam conduct and response

The SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2025 was held from April 15 to May 4, 2025, in multiple shifts across India. The computer-based test (CBT) aimed to shortlist candidates for various Group B and Group C government posts.

According to early feedback, the paper’s difficulty level was moderate, with sections on Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning slightly more challenging than previous years. Evaluation and normalization of marks have already been completed, and the Commission is now finalizing the result publication process.

Expected cut-off and next steps

Education experts expect a slight rise in cut-offs this year due to the higher participation rate. Tentative cut-off analysis suggests:

General: 170–175 marks

170–175 marks OBC: 160–165 marks

160–165 marks EWS: 162–168 marks

162–168 marks SC/ST: 145–150 marks

Candidates qualifying Tier I will proceed to Tier II, expected to be conducted in January 2026. The detailed schedule will be uploaded soon after the Tier I results are declared.

How to check SSC CGL result 2025

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in Go to the "Results" section and click on "CGL Tier I 2025 Result." Download the PDF file and search for your roll number.

