Bhubaneswar: After some employees of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19, the facility is facing a staff crunch. Hence a decision has been taken to suspend services at the Out Patient Department (OPD) from July 10 onwards. This information was given by AIIMS director Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane here Thursday.

Sources said, that a number of employees of the OPD department have tested positive for COVID-19. Others are finding it difficult to attend as their houses come under Containment Zone.

The director however, said that patients can take the outdoor service facilities through the special hospital App and the Telemedicine App of AIIMS. Casualty and emergency services will however continue as well as dialysis and radio therapy departments will also be functional, informed Dr Gitanjali.

The state capital reported 32 fresh COVID-19 positive cases Thursday, taking the city’s tally to 557.

PNN